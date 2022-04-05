Peacock stars Banks, Lee and Edert enter transfer portal

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three of the stars of Saint Peter’s remarkable run to the Elite Eight have put their names in the transfer portal following coach Shaheen Holloway’s departure for Seton Hall. Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert tweeted about their moves Wednesday. All thanked the little Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the past three years. They said they wanted to see what opportunities awaited them in basketball. Players who enter the portal may return to their schools instead of transferring.