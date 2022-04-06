Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture. Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action. The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. The letter comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.