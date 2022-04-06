Skip to Content
Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1. Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 56th minute, securing Augsburg’s third victory in its last four league games. It lifted the team above Wolfsburg and into 13th place, six points above the relegation zone with six matches remaining. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s 11th-minute penalty put Augsburg ahead before midtable Mainz equalized through Silvan Widmer in the 54th.

