Bothered by shoulder, Opelka hits 15 aces in Houston win

HOUSTON (AP) — Reilly Opelka came back from a set down while dealing with an achy shoulder and ended up with 15 aces in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over qualifier Mitchell Krueger in the second round of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston. Opelka is ranked No. 18 in the world and seeded No. 3 in Houston, where he had been 0-3 until Wednesday. This was his first clay-court match of the season as the tour begins to gear up for the French Open in May. Opelka said his right shoulder has been bothering him since the day after a victory at Indian Wells last month.