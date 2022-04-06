For Tiger, a walk unlike any other awaits at the Masters

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket. The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021. The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge. The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour. Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.