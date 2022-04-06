Georgia State hires former Xavier interim coach Jonas Hayes

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonas Hayes, who as interim coach led Xavier to its first NIT championship in 64 years, has been hired as Georgia State’s coach. Hayes, an Atlanta native and University of Georgia alumnus, replaces Rob Lanier, who left Georgia State to lead SMU’s program. Hayes was an assistant coach at Xavier before being promoted to interim coach after Travis Steele was fired following a win over Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT. Hayes then led Xavier to its first NIT title since 1958. Hayes led the Musketeers to wins over Florida, Vanderbilt, St. Bonaventure and Texas A&M.