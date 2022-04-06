Tiger Woods overshadows Masters with so many scenarios

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Golf has a bright future and isn’t quite ready to let go of Tiger Woods. Even as six players can end the week at No. 1 in the world, even as Rory McIlroy goes after the career Grand Slam, this Masters is all about Tiger Woods. He is playing some 14 months after a horrific car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. Even on the final day of practice, there wasn’t an inch of space outside the ropes to watch Woods. Next up is to see how he handles it while keeping score.