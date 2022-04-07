AP Source: Pirates, 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes agree on 8-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal with the 25-year-old Hayes pending a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn’t expected until the team’s home opener on April 12. Hayes batted third in Pittsburgh’s season opener in St. Louis on Thursday but left with an apparent injury in the first inning to his left hand or wrist. He was limited to 96 games last year due to a left wrist injury.