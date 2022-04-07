Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draws with Lyon
By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
Barcelona has failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after it was held 1-1 by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Ferran Torres salvaged the draw with an equalizer following a series of fluent passes around the box in the 66th minute. Ten-man West Ham also drew 1-1 with Lyon. Atalanta got the same result at Leipzig and Braga enjoyed a 1-0 win over Rangers. Roma is one of the favorites in the Europa Conference League but lost 2-1 at Bodø/Glimt.