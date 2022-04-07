Electrified! Green Grand Prix No. 18 at Watkins Glen

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

The 18th edition of the Green Grand Prix is Friday at Watkins Glen International, and for the first time drivers are scheduled to run the famed Boot section. The Green Grand Prix is a celebration of sustainable transportation that promotes awareness of environmentally friendly vehicles. Billed as the only road rally for alternate-fuel vehicles and hybrids in the United States sponsored and insured by the Sports Car Club of America, it’s essentially a fuel mileage competition over two hours — at an average speed of 45 mph. Seven fully electric cars, the most ever, are among the field of 38 entries.