Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announces he’ll declare for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent. Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The question at the next level will be Timme’s role. At 6-foot-10, Timme has primarily played on the interior in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and attempted just 52 3-pointers in his college career.