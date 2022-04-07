Grubauer, Kraken blank sinking Blackhawks 2-0

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle’s second shutout, and the expansion Kraken blanked the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 2-0. Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it. Grubauer was only lightly tested by the Blackhawks, who dropped their sixth straight game and occasionally were booed by their home crowd. Grubauer, who recorded his 20th career shutout, also was in net for the Kraken’s first shutout on Feb. 2 against the Islanders in New York. Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.