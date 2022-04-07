Isner hits Houston-record 38 aces to reach quarters on clay

HOUSTON (AP) — John Isner has erased a match point and hit a tournament-record 38 aces during a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 6-3 comeback victory over Steve Johnson at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. Isner won the title in 2013. He one of five Americans in the quarterfinals, tying the most at the event since it moved to Houston in 2001. He’s joined in that round by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka and Michael Mmoh. Fritz is the highest-ranked American man at No. 13 and seeded No. 2 in Houston. He advanced Thursday by beating Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 6-4.