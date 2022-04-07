Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah’s brother

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house Tuesday. Police said the 33-year-old Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida. After learning of his brother’s death, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to the U.S. from Africa, where he had hosted a youth football camp. On Tuesday, police found Joshua’s body inside a Hampton house as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.