Tiger Time: Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. The five-time Masters champion shot a 1-under 71 in his first competitive round since a devastating car wreck 14 months ago that could’ve cost him his right leg. Woods walked with the slightest hint of a limp, and he couldn’t quite bend over to read putts on the tricky greens at Augusta National. Otherwise, there was nothing to indicate that Woods’ career seemed over after his wreck in February 2021. With brilliant touch around the greens, Woods made three birdies, two bogeys and a bunch of solid pars to defy all expectations except his own.