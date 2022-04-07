Tiger’s back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods has teed off in the Masters for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation. Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee. Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot, a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. But he dropped a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar.