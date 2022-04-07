UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize soccer club finances

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has approved new financial monitoring rules for European soccer clubs and dropped the words “fair play” from the name. UEFA says the name “Financial Fair Play” was misinterpreted to mean it wanted to create a level playing field between teams. UEFA also lowered expectations it can solve the competitive imbalance in the Champions League of wealthy clubs dominating. The new rules starting in June stress “financial sustainability.” Clubs in European competitions will be limited to spending 70% of their revenue on player salaries and transfers fees by 2025 or face financial and sporting penalties.