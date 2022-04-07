UFC star Conor McGregor charged with 6 driving offences

DUBLIN (AP) — Conor McGregor has appeared in a court in Dublin charged with six driving offenses. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was stopped by police as he was driving in his Bentley in west Dublin on March 22. McGregor was accused of two counts of dangerous driving as well as driving without insurance and a license and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or license. McGregor did not speak during the court appearance. He was bailed and will appear at the same court again on June 23. McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.