Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract. Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He has seven catches for 64 yards in four playoff games. Griffin caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns for New York last season. The Bears went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and coach Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy.