Doncic gets 16th tech, which means missing Mavs’ finale

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was assessed his 16th technical foul and will be suspended for the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season finale unless that call is rescinded by the NBA office. Doncic was undercut by Portland’s Elijah Hughes when taking a shot from beyond midcourt at the end of the first quarter Friday night. After no foul was called, Doncic could be heard telling a Mavs oficial that he asked Tony Brothers “How is that not a foul?” before being assessed the technical. The playoff-bound Mavericks play San Antonio on Sunday.