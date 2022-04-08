Ex-water polo coach convicted in college admissions bribery

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California has been found guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal. A federal jury in Boston convicted Jovan Vavic of fraud and bribery on Friday. He declined to comment after the hearing and left court with his family. Prosecutors say Vavic, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national championships, received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school. Vavic’s defense argued he was just doing what he could to raise money for his program as athletic officials at the school had demanded.