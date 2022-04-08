Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:42 AM

Kelsie Whitmore signs with Atlantic League’s FerryHawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore has signed a contract with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, becoming one of the first women to join a league connected to Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old Whitmore pitched and played in the outfield for the U.S. women’s baseball team from 2014-19. She also played college softball at Cal-State Fullerton. The Atlantic League isn’t affiliated with MLB, but it is a partner league. Next up for Whitmore is the FerryHawks’ invitation-only tryout on Saturday afternoon. The team says she will throw and hit in front of coaches Edgardo Alfonzo, Nelson Figueroa, and Luis Rodriguez.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content