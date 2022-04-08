Lando Norris leads after 3rd practice at F1’s Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has posted the fastest time in an eventful final practice session at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The 22-year-old Norris completed a lap of the Albert Park circuit in 1 minute, 19.117, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc .132 seconds behind in second position in a session interrupted by two red flags. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez posted the third-fastest time, while Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished .779 seconds behind Norris with the eighth-quickest time for the session.