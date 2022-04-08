Skip to Content
Leclerc fastest in 2nd practice for Australian F1 race

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc led the second practice session for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with defending series champion and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen second-fastest. Leclerc had a time of 1 minute, 18.978 seconds on the revamped Albert Park layout with Verstappen .245 seconds behind. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who led after the first practice session with Sainz second, was third-fastest. Local hope Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren was 10th fastest and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes 13th in the second practice. There will be another practice session on Saturday ahead of later afternoon qualifying for Sunday’s race.

