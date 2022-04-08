Leclerc fastest in 2nd practice for Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest in the second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix and Formula One champion Max Verstappen was right behind in second. Leclerc had a time of 1 minute, 18.978 seconds on the revamped Albert Park layout. Verstappen was .245 seconds behind in his Red Bull car. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz led after the first practice session and was third in the second. Local driver Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren was 10th fastest and Lewis Hamilton was 13th in his Mercedes. There will be another practice session on Saturday ahead of afternoon qualifying for Sunday’s race.