Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to $51M, 5-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract ahead of the start of the regular season. Crawford, 27, had agreed last month to a $4.85 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. He gets a $5 million signing bonus and $5 million salary this year, $10 million in each of the following three seasons and $11 million in 2026. He gets a full no-trade provision. Crawford won a Gold Glove in 2020 and was a finalist for the award last season.