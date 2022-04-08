Peralta’s single in 8th ends no-hit bid by San Diego Padres

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s David Peralta has lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning, ending another no-hit bid by the San Diego Padres. Sean Manaea was brilliant in his Padres debut, but was pulled by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches over seven innings. Melvin’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise since pitchers all around the game are on strict limits because of the lockout-shortened spring training. This is the second straight day a Padres starter took a no-hitter deep into a game against the Diamondbacks. It’s also the second straight day the D-backs broke up the no-hit bid against reliever Tim Hill. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a hit to Pavin Smith.