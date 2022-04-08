Sevilla reclaims 2nd in Spain after 4-2 win over Granada

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league. Sevilla’s first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Runaway leader Real Madrid is nine points clear. Sevilla was staring at another costly stumble after Víctor Díaz equalized with just two minutes remaining in regulation time to make it 2-2. But Rafa Mir steered in a superb headed pass by Ivan Rakitic two minutes into injury time. Papu Gómez then capped the victory.