Tiger Woods has an up-and-down second round at Masters

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ second round at the Masters on Friday seemed like a constant ride from one end of the success spectrum to the other. Not his best, not his worst, but plenty good enough, especially considering what he’s been through in the 15 or so months since the car crash that almost cost him his right leg. Woods’ comeback appearance at the Masters will stretch into the weekend. His round of 2-over 74 on Friday left him at 1 over for the tournament and tied for 19th place. He’s nine shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler.