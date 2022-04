VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dairon Asprilla scored on a first-half penalty kick and Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimi Chara connected in the second half in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Aljaz Ivacic made five saves for Portland. Cristian Dajome and Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver.