Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn’t have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8, then sprinted to their first title since 1995. Wright struck out six and walked one. He retired 10 consecutive batters before walking Tommy Pham to open the seventh.