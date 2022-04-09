Golovkin beats Murata to become unified middleweight champ

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Gennady Golovkin has become the unified world middleweight champion after a ninth-round stoppage of Japanese fighter Ryota Murata in Saitama. Kazakh boxer Golovkin sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata’s corner threw in a towel. Golovkin added Murata’s WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts following his first fight since December 2020. A third bout against Canelo Alvarez could be next for Golovkin, whose only defeat in his 44-fight professional career came at the hands of the Mexican boxer.