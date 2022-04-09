Guardians sign OF Straw to 5-year contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians signed outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension. It’s the club’s third significant transaction this week. Straw, who came over in a trade last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028. The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. He’s another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a five-year extension with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and signed closer Emmanuel Clase to a five-year extension through 2028.