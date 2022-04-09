Hat tricks for Mbappe and Neymar as PSG routs Clermont 6-1

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat tricks as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont 6-1. PSG extended its lead to 15 points with seven rounds remaining after this weekend. PSG snapped a four-game losing streak on the road in all competitions while Clermont had a fifth straight loss to remain 17th. It’s one point above the relegation zone. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored twice as Rennes moved into second place by winning 3-2 at Reims.