Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has brushed aside Getafe 2-0 to restore its 12-point lead of the Spanish league. Next it will host Chelsea in their second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with Madrid leading 3-1. Karim Benzema’s seven-game scoring streak ended Saturday. Madrid got goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vázquez. Atlético Madrid lost 1-0 at Mallorca as Diego Simeone’s side stumbled again after its defeat at Manchester City. Atlético has to regroup before it hosts City on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to reach Europe’s final four. Villarreal rested its regular starters in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, prioritizing its return leg against Bayern Munich.