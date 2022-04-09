Mo Donegal wins Wood Memorial for trainer Pletcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Mo Donegal ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.96 and was ridden by Joel Rosario. Trainer Todd Pletcher tied “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most Wood wins with seven. The 3-year-old bay colt paid $6.30, $3.10 and $2.70 at 2-1 odds. Early Voting was second and Skippylongstocking was third. Zandon rallied from the rear to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland by 2½ lengths.