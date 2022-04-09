Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:57 PM

Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Hanifin had four assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 for their fourth straight victory. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off primary assists from Hanifin; he also had a secondary assist on a goal from Tyler Toffoli. The teams will conclude the home-and-home series Tuesday night in Calgary. Toffoli added a short-handed, empty-net goal to cap the scoring, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves. Karson Kuhlman scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content