KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored a goal in the 68th minute to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in MLS action. Alex Muyl had an assist on Sapong’s game-winner for Nashville (3-2-1). Rémi Walter scored in the 25th minute to stake Sporting KC (2-5-0) to a 1-0 lead. Dave Romney scored the equalizer for Nashville six minutes into the second half.