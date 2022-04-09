Smith youngest hat trick for US women since ’00 in 9-1 rout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women’s national team, which routed Uzbekistan 9-1 and extended its unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Smith scored in the 33rd, 35th and 56th minutes. At 21 years, 242 days, she became the youngest American woman with an international hat trick since Christie Welsh at 19 years, 38 days in an 8-0 win over Iceland on April 5, 2000. Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the top-ranked U.S.