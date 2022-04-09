Suzuki 3 RBIs, Cubs rout Brewers 9-0; 5 HBPs, benches clear

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 for a testy win in which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career. Suzuki, a Japanese outfielder who signed an $85 million, five-year contract as the Cubs’ biggest offseason acquisition, had a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk and a single. The Cubs began a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with another win over the NL Central champions.