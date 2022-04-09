Taiba wins Santa Anita Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 1/4 lengths on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch. At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 2½ lengths. At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal won the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck. It gave trainer Todd Pletcher his seventh Wood Memorial win, tying “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most.