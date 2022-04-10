Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Not even conceding three penalty kicks in the second half was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run as the Catalan club rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Luuk de Jong scored the winner in stoppage time to extend the club’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions. The victory moved Barcelona back into second place in the league. Real Sociedad continued its push for a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win at Elche. Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand scored to help Sociedad get within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid with seven rounds to go.