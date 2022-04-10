Bencic tops Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 for Charleston Open title

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur and take her first ever clay-court championship with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory at the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday. Bencic of Switzerland collected her sixth WTA title and first since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Bencic looked like she’d have an easy time with Jabeur of Tunisia as she broke her opponent’s serve twice in the opening set. Jabeur, a crowd favorite all week here, rallied to tie things at 3-all in the final set before Bencic regained control.