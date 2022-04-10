Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight.