Cruz homers, keys Nats over Mets 4-2 with 8th-inning hit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep. Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off against Chasen Shreve, and Maikel Franco singled pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon to third against Trevor Williams. Lucius Fox bunted home the tying run and Cruz put the Nationals ahead.,