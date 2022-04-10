Inter gains as Milan, Napoli falter in Serie A title race

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has taken a big step toward defending its Serie A title without even playing. Serie A leader AC Milan was again let down by its poor finishing in a 0-0 draw at Torino on Sunday. Napoli lost 3-2 at home to Fiorentina. Milan remains top of the Italian league but just two points ahead of Inter. The Nerazzurri have played a match less than their title rivals. Napoli was also two points behind Milan. Ciro Immobile netted a hat trick as Lazio won 4-1 at relegation-threatened Genoa to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe.