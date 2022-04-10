Jazz down Blazers 111-80 to secure 5th seed in the West

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Juancho Hernangomez had a season-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz clinched the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 111-80 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular-season finale. The Jazz will face the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs. Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, while top scorer Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. The Blazers finish a turbulent season with an 11-game losing streak.