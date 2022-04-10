Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gave major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left at the locker of each player when teams began their seasons Thursday and Friday. The present was first reported by The Athletic. Manfred’s relationship with players has grown increasingly icy since he succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014. At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter’s lockout, Manfred admitted that he’s failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.