Marseille beats Montpellier 2-0 to stay 2nd in French league

PARIS (AP) — Marseille has stretched its winning run to seven games in all competitions to consolidate second place in the French league with a 2-0 victory over Montpellier. Amine Harit set up Senegal striker Bamba Dieng for the opener in the ninth minute. Turkey winger Cengiz Under doubled the lead with a penalty in the 19th after Montpellier midfielder Jordan Ferri brought down Gerson. Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was sent off in the 90th for fouling Luis Henrique outside the area. Marseille trails runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points but it has kept a three-point cushion over third-place Rennes.