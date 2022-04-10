Napoli loses to Fiorentina in blow to Serie A title bid

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s title hopes have taken a blow when it lost 3-2 at home to Fiorentina in Serie A. Napoli remains a point behind Serie A leader AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to Torino later Sunday. Defending champion Inter Milan is level with Napoli but played a match less. Ciro Immobile netted a hat trick as Lazio won 4-1 at relegation-threatened Genoa to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe. Lazio was sixth, two points below its capital rival Roma which beat bottom club Salernitana 2-1. José Mourinho’s team struggled more than expected and needed two late goals to snatch all three points.